Actionable Steps You Can Use to Rid Yourself of Negative Energy

/

The law of attraction states that by thinking positively, more positive things will come to you.

March 13, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your thoughts and emotions can help determine your future. You've probably already experienced this in your daily life, when you think of a friend and suddenly he calls you or texts you, or when you get nervous about speeding and a police officer pulls you over right after.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield wants to make sure that you're thinking positive thoughts, not negative ones, so positive things will be attracted to you through your hard work and mindfulness. He breaks down some easy-to-follow, actionable steps you can use to clear yourself of negative energy and open yourself up to success.

Click play to learn more.

Related: The 9 Aspects of a Successful Personal Development Template

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.