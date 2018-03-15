3 Common Money Mistakes You're Probably Making

/

Don't wait to get started with these tips.

March 15, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro breaks down three common financial mistakes that she sees with her clients. They are:

Not tracking your money: If you're not keeping an eye on how you spend your money, you won't know where you can or should cut back, or even where you might be able to spend more. Waiting to get started: You don't need a million dollars to get started, and the longer you wait to start investing or making smart financial decisions, the harder it will become to reach your long-term goals. Not asking for more money: Know what your time and skills are worth and don't be afraid to get paid that way.

