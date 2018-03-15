Is Elon Musk Just Messing With Us? Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.

With a one-word tweet "Thud!" Elon Musk announced the creation of a new media company, poaching talent from The Onion. Some people think it's just a joke, but this is the guy who sold functioning flamethrowers for fun, so who knows?
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was charged with "massive fraud" by the Securities and Exchange Commission. She will pay a $500,000 penalty, be barred from serving as an officer or director of a public company for 10 years, and is required to return 18.9 million shares of the company.
60-year-old chain Toys R Us is planning to sell or close all 800 of its U.S. stores, possibly this week. If you have a gift card, use it now!