How Do You Prepare for 2 Million Thirsty Guests? Pray.

We stopped by Connolly's Pub in midtown Manhattan to find out how its team is getting ready for St. Patrick's Day.

March 16, 2018 1 min read

On Saturday, 2 million people will line up along New York City's Fifth Avenue to see the sights and hear the sounds of the 257th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. And when that parade ends, they're going to be hungry and thirsty.

If you've been in New York City on St. Patrick's Day, you know that getting a seat -- much less an inch of floor space -- in one of its many Irish pubs is no easy feat. Places are packed to the rafters with green-outfitted revelers, and bartenders and food servers are in an all-day all-out sprint to keep everyone fed and happy.

So how do these small businesses prepare for the onslaught? We dropped by Connolly's Pub on 45th Street in midtown Manhattan to find out. Check out the above video. Sláinte!