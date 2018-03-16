My Queue

Entrepreneurs

This Snack Bar Says It Has as Much Caffeine as a Cup of Coffee. Here's How it Made Us Feel.

The first edition of Try-Day Friday focuses on Verb Bar.
Entrepreneur Staff
In this regular video series, Try-Day Friday, the staff of Entrepreneur is filmed trying different products, including food, gadgets and products.

A snack that has a bunch of caffeine in it? Sounds good, right? That's the selling point of Verb Bar, an energy bar made with 100 mg of caffeine from green tea, or the equivalent to one cup of coffee.

But how does it taste? And more importantly, how does it make you feel? The staff of Entrepreneur was filmed trying Verb Bar for the first time.

Check out their reactions in the video above.

