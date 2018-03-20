My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs / Burnout

How to Recover From Getting Burned Out

It's okay to take a rest sometimes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
- VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy has just spent 41 days on the road, so he knows how it feels to get burned out. It's a common thing among entrepreneurs, who often work long hours, or travel, or check email constantly. But, if you let yourself get burned out, you could end up quitting on the projects you worked so hard to see through.

Nobody wants that. So, that's why Tracy wants to help his viewers recover after feeling burned out. In this video, he suggests several strategies you can use to recharge and come back to work energized so you don't give up on important projects.

Click play to learn more.

Related: 4 Mistakes You Should Actually Be Grateful for Making

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

To Combat Burnout, Let Data Lead the Way

  • --shares
Add to Queue