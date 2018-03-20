Jeff Bezos Takes His Robot Dog for a Walk! 3 Things to Know Today
- Facebook's chief information security officer Alex Stamos is said to be leaving the company amidst the revelation that the data of 50 million Facebook users was harvested by political data firm Cambridge Analytica. Facebook's stock fell eight percent yesterday.
- A self-driving Uber car -- with an emergency backup driver behind the wheel -- hit and killed a woman on a street in Tempe, Ariz. This is the first reported pedestrian death associated with an autonomous vehicle.
- Jeff Bezos tweeted a photo of himself taking a robot dog for a walk at Amazon's MARS conference on Monday. The invite-only gathering focuses on machine learning, robotics and space exploration.
