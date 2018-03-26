The Biggest Mistake People Make About CMOs

/

Anna Fieler of Popsugar explains what it's like to be a chief marketing officer.

March 26, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Anna Fieler, CMO of Popsugar, who describes the chief marketing officer position and her personal experiences in the role. Many CMOs focus primarily on data and statistics, but Fieler explains that she really enjoys meeting with consumers to get anecdotal evidence, too. Sometimes, data can be difficult to parse -- for example, is a 55 percent approval rating of a product good or bad? -- but when you actually sit down with customers, you can sometimes get a more holistic review and learn where you can improve.

