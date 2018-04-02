7 Tips to Networking as an Introvert

/

Use this guide to make those important connections when you don't love meeting new people.

April 2, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy breaks down seven strategies introverts can use to be more effective when networking -- or just to start networking at all. If you have an aversion to crowds, you might not feel comfortable attending as many events and parties as others, but it's still important for the advancement of your career and business.

The good news is that being introverted doesn't have to be an obstacle to networking so long as you do it the right way. In fact, introverts can actually network more effectively than extroverts. An extrovert might think he or she can simply show up and make connections, but an introvert is probably more inclined to be prepared and have a sense of whom to make those connections with and how to go about it. An introvert is also more likely to bring a friend to a networking event, and that friend can help make introductions. An introvert might also be more likely to stay in the moment, which your conversation partner will no doubt appreciate.

Introverts have all sorts of strategies they can use that extroverts either won't think of or won't often use. Click play to learn more of Tracy's suggestions and make more connections during your next networking event.

