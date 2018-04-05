How to Become a Content Strategist and Master Storyteller

/

If you want to be a strategist, or just want to create a strategy for your business, watch how Jordan Scheltgen creates honest, compelling stories on a consistent basis.

April 5, 2018 2 min read

In this entrepreneur interview, Eric Siu is joined by content marketing expert Jordan Scheltgen to chat about his inspirational business motivation and his startup company story. Scheltgen started simply with his own blog, telling stories about things that interested him. He didn't realize initially that the sort of honest storytelling he was passionate about was also highly valued by other companies. When he finally did, he pivoted to create his agency. In this interview, you can learn from Scheltgen's path on how to do professional marketing and the steps to grow a business fast.

