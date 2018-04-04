Yodeling at Walmart and Mark Zuckerberg's Date With Congress: 3 Things to Know Today

/

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.

April 4, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

1. Speaking of April 4th, did you know that Microsoft was founded 43 years ago today? The technology company was founded in 1975 by Paul Allen and Bill Gates.

2. The House of Representatives has confirmed that Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on April 11.

3. 10-year-old Mason Ramsey from Illinois became an internet favorite after being filmed yodeling "Lovesick Blues" by Hank Williams in Walmart.

Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: Electric Scooters Flood San Francisco's Streets! 3 Things to Know Today.