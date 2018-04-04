My Queue

News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Yodeling at Walmart and Mark Zuckerberg's Date With Congress: 3 Things to Know Today

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
1. Speaking of April 4th, did you know that Microsoft was founded 43 years ago today? The technology company was founded in 1975 by Paul Allen and Bill Gates

2. The House of Representatives has confirmed that Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on April 11.

3. 10-year-old Mason Ramsey from Illinois became an internet favorite after being filmed yodeling "Lovesick Blues" by Hank Williams in Walmart. 

