My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs / Elevator Pitch

3 Simple Things Every Successful Pitch Needs

'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch' judge Brandon Webb shares the vital ingredients to a winning pitch.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
- Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

As a former U.S. Navy SEAL and head sniper instructor, Brandon Webb helped train Chris Kyle and some of the most elite snipers in SEAL history. Since leaving the SEALs, Webb founded and serves as CEO of Hurricane Media and its subscription box service Crate Club.

Recently, Webb was a judge for Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch's New York City event, where inventors and founders had 60 seconds to try to win a spot on the new season. Watch the above video to get Webb's specific insights into the vital ingredients for a successful pitch, whether you're on a TV show or in a boardroom.

"As an entrepreneur, I've learned that sometimes you only get one chance at a big opportunity," Webb says. "You'd better use it wisely!"

Be sure to like our Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch page to get alerted to new episodes of season 2, starting April 25. And binge watch season 1 episodes here.

Watch: Why Enthusiasm Only Gets You So Far With Investors

  • --shares
Add to Queue