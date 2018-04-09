3 Simple Things Every Successful Pitch Needs

/

'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch' judge Brandon Webb shares the vital ingredients to a winning pitch.

April 9, 2018 1 min read

As a former U.S. Navy SEAL and head sniper instructor, Brandon Webb helped train Chris Kyle and some of the most elite snipers in SEAL history. Since leaving the SEALs, Webb founded and serves as CEO of Hurricane Media and its subscription box service Crate Club.

Recently, Webb was a judge for Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch's New York City event, where inventors and founders had 60 seconds to try to win a spot on the new season. Watch the above video to get Webb's specific insights into the vital ingredients for a successful pitch, whether you're on a TV show or in a boardroom.

"As an entrepreneur, I've learned that sometimes you only get one chance at a big opportunity," Webb says. "You'd better use it wisely!"

