News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Monkeys Take Hot Baths to Reduce Stress! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
- Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read
  1. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said yesterday the battle to stop election interference and other attempts to manipulate users will go on forever. The social network also announced a slew of updates around privacy. Read the full story on Entrepreneur.com.
  2. MoviePass, a subscription service that allows you to go to a movie every day for $9.99 a month, announced it has acquired Moviefone from Verizon for an undisclosed amount.
  3. We're all stressed at times, but so are monkeys! The snow monkeys of Japan have an amazing way to deal with stress -- they take hot baths. The monkeys had actually joined humans in hotel hot spring pools, so the hotels built them their own, you know, for health reasons.

