Monkeys Take Hot Baths to Reduce Stress! 3 Things to Know Today.
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said yesterday the battle to stop election interference and other attempts to manipulate users will go on forever. The social network also announced a slew of updates around privacy. Read the full story on Entrepreneur.com.
- MoviePass, a subscription service that allows you to go to a movie every day for $9.99 a month, announced it has acquired Moviefone from Verizon for an undisclosed amount.
- We're all stressed at times, but so are monkeys! The snow monkeys of Japan have an amazing way to deal with stress -- they take hot baths. The monkeys had actually joined humans in hotel hot spring pools, so the hotels built them their own, you know, for health reasons.
