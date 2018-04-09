How to Master Social Media and Build a Real Brand

/

You don't need to be working 70 hours a week and grinding on every platform.

Amy Porterfield is a social media and content creation mastermind and top speaker, trainer and consultant for young entrepreneurs and professionals looking to maximize their social media reach and engagement. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd sits down with Porterfield to talk about what it's like to build your own brand. What is the most important aspect of building your audience and customer base, and what are common mistakes that entrepreneurs tend to make?

Porterfield and Voogd break down how their experiences have helped them develop as businesspeople over time, and how learning from their successes and failures can help you achieve your goals.

