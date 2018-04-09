In This Job, You Get a Sinking Feeling Every Day

/

'Deadliest Catch' captains Jake Anderson and Josh Harris stopped by Entrepreneur to discuss the new season.

April 9, 2018 1 min read

In most office settings, it can be a little annoying when co-workers go a little overboard. In the case of the crab fisherman of the Bering Sea, going overboard can be deadly.

On the eve of the premiere of the 14th season of Discovery's top-rated, Emmy-winning Deadliest Catch, we chatted with captains Josh Harris and Jake Anderson about what it takes to pilot a business where millions of dollars and crew members' lives are at stake.

Check out the above video to get some insights into what goes down this season, which could be the roughest and toughest on record. Human competitiveness is a factor, but more unforgiving is the wrath of the Bering Sea. Rogue waves and ripping winds put the crews through hell, piling up injuries and rescue calls faster than ever before.

Check out Deadliest Catch premiere Tuesday, April 10 at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery.

