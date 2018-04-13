This Startup Investor Wants to Prove That 'Nice Girls' Don't Have to Finish Last

/

Longtime media executive, startup investor and author Fran Hauser tells Jessica Abo why niceness has a place in today's work culture.

Fran Hauser has held senior positions at some of the world's largest digital media businesses, including Time Inc.'s People, InStyle and Entertainment Weekly, as well as Moviefone and AOL. Today, she's a busy angel investor who is passionate about investing in female founders. In her book, The Myth of the Nice Girl: Achieving a Career You Love Without Becoming a Person You Hate, Hauser tells Jessica Abo why being nice matters in the workplace and how it's possible to be both kind and successful.

