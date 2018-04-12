Elon Musk Says He Doesn't Have Time to Shower. Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.
- Apparently it's so busy at Tesla that CEO Elon Musk has once again resorted to sleeping on the factory floor. Even crazier, he told CBS, he doesn't even have time to go home and take a shower.
- Japanese researchers say they found a huge trove of rare earth metals that could supply the world on a "semi-infinite basis." That's a huge deal because we need the metals for batteries in things such as electric cars and smartphones.
- Finally, The Outline wrote that "MySpace Tom beat Facebook in the long run." Think about it: MySpace founder Tom Anderson now travels the world taking photos of exotic locations -- compare that to a certain social media billionaire who just testified before Congress for 10 hours. Huh.
