How to Negotiate a Raise With Confidence

/

Step 1: Articulate your value.

April 16, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Asking for a raise is not a career move to take lightly. How well you present your demands can determine the effectiveness of your negotiations and those in the future. Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro outlines a few simple tips on how to approach the sometimes tricky conversation.

Doing such steps as conducting a self-review can help to create a more amicable discussion. Know what value you bring to the team and consider measurable elements, like meeting sales goals, alongside other less tangible ones, like boosting office morale with your enthusiastic attitude. Castro also advises those asking for more money to define this value. Avoid going into discussions blind by having a specific value in your mind and then being prepared to negotiate that value.

Finally, Castro recommends also practicing your negotiation speech beforehand. Chase out any nerves or doubts by enlisting a friend and doing a practice round. The important part is that you try your best and go in with confidence and the mindset that you may have to try -- and then try again.

Click play to learn more negotiation tips.

Related: 3 Easy Ways to Make More Money

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.