News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Southwest Airlines' Badass Pilot Saves 144 Passengers. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
- Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
  1. Procrastinators, rejoice! The IRS gave Americans one extra day to file and pay taxes after their site crashed on Tax Day. Yesterday, filers were given an error message that the site was undergoing maintenance until December 31, 9999. That's a glitch that no one is in any rush to see fixed!
  2. Tammie Jo Shults, the pilot who landed a crippled Southwest plane after its engine exploded, was among the first female fighter pilots to serve in the military. Her calmness under pressure is credited with saving the lives of 144 passengers and five crew members. One passenger died in the explosion.
  3. Barbara Bush, one of the most popular first ladies in U.S. history, died at the age of 92. She was known for her passion for literacy, her loyalty to her family and her sense of humor. She was once quoted as saying, "I married the first man I ever kissed. When I tell this to my children, they just about throw up."

