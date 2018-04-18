Season Two of 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch' Is on a Whole New Level

/

Entrepreneur's fast-paced pitch show returns on April 25.

April 18, 2018 2 min read

For entrepreneurs who have the opportunity to stand before a room of investors, nailing that pitch is crucial. You have to explain your product or business idea, make the case for why the world needs it and lay out your roadmap.

And within the first minute, the investors will have sized up whether your business might be worth their risk.

On Entrepreneur's streaming show Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, contestants have just 60 seconds to deliver an elevator pitch -- from inside the ascending Entrepreneur Elevator -- as a panel of real investors watches from a boardroom above. When time's up and the lift has arrived at the boardroom floor, the investors quickly deliberate, then decide whether to open the doors to negotiate with the hopeful entrepreneurs, or send them back to the lobby with no deal.

Related: Catch Up on Season 1 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Whether or not the judges exchange funding for equity, viewers at home can get in on the action. You can back your favorite products via crowdfunding to help the contestants bring the next billion-dollar idea to life.

On the show's first season, entrepreneurs presented the judges with edible selfies, stress-relief bracelets, a futuristic screwdriver and more. What will wow the judges this time around? Watch Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch streaming Wednesdays on Entrepreneur, Facebook or YouTube starting April 25 to find out.

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch in partnership with Sports 1 Marketing streams Wednesdays on entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook.