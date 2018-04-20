Google Launches a Game to Teach Adults How to Code

Plus, Target adds same-day delivery option at checkout and there is a new startup making high-end cookware more affordable.

April 20, 2018

Google has launched a game called Grasshopper that teaches adults the basics of coding. Five thousand people have graduated from Grasshopper’s JavaScript Fundamentals course while the app has been in beta. The game will be launching for Android and iOS this week out of Google's internal workshop called Area 120.

Target is making it easier to shop with a same-day delivery option at checkout. This new service is geared towards urban shoppers who rely heavily on public transportation to get around town. In-store signage and Target employees will alert customers if their item is available to be delivered that day for a fee ranging from $7 to $25 depending on the bulkiness of the item.

There is a new startup called Milo that is changing the cookware game. Milo aims to provide a cheaper, high-quality alternative to the Dutch oven, which generally costs around $300. Milo cuts the cost by not charging a middleman markup. Its 5-quart Dutch oven costs $95.