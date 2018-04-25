Feel Like Throwing in the Towel? Consider These Tips for Persevering Through Hard Times.

/

Jeff Rose says all you need to keep going is this 4-letter word.

April 25, 2018 2 min read

The difference between high achievers and those who never meet their goals may come down to one word: Grit. To Entrepreneur Network parner, Jeff Rose, grit means never giving up and having the courage to keep going, no matter the circumstances.

After going through a stress fracture while serving in the U.S. Army National Guard, Rose had to travel on crutches and found himself relatively useless while in training. In this situation, Rose saw how his handicap was putting him at a disadvantage for performing at his best, though he could still try the hardest in whatever state he was in.

Referencing psychologist Angela Duckworth's book, "Grit: The Power of Passion and Perserverance," Rose talks about how grit is determined by the willingness to pursue long-term goals even as challenges arise. Duckworth even notes grit may be a more accurate indicator of long-term success than other popular metrics. He also mentions Duckworth's observation that grit is not always innate, but a matter of experiences and lessons learned along the way to success.

A few tips to sticking to maintaining grit include commiting yourself to a positive attitude, looking forward not backward, picking yourself up after a particular brutal failure, and developing a strong support system. These tips to rise above your current circumstances and pick yourself up could be the golden formaul to finally meet your gols.

