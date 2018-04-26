How to Hire the Right People for Your First Business

/

Peter Voogd talks with Ryan Blair on success tips for your growing company.

April 26, 2018 2 min read

A Note From The Editor Think your company has what it takes to make our Top Company Cultures list? Apply now. Apply now »

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video with Entrepreneur Network parner, Peter Voogd, who interviews Ryan Blair, the CEO of ViSalus, about his advice on when to make make a game-changing move when managing your company. Blair is an advocate for surrounding yourself with the best people. He recommends to aim high and hire people who are better than you.

If you can't afford to pay your employees a salary, an alternative is giving equity in your company. This way, you can trust these people as well as count on them make a profit together on your journey together.

Entrepreneur Ryan Blair advises early-stage business owners to go ahead and pay people to do the work they're not particularly good at or don't have the bandwidth to handle. The best bet is to offer the best benefits, when you can, and avoid cutting corners as to get the highest quality workforce. Ryan Blair advises modern-day entrepreneurs to be coachable and passionate about your business to the point you will stay resilient even in times of tough competition. Blair also sees the benefit of acquiring new knowledge with intention: Learn, apply, then harness these lessons to modify your business.

Click the video to hear more from Voogd and Blair's conversation.

Related: How Unconventional Thinking Can Lead to Early Retirement

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.