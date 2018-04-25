Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 2 Ep. 1: Breaking the Cardinal Rule of Pitching

/

Entrepreneur's pitch show is back. Watch to see who makes it into the board room and who is sent home packing.

April 25, 2018 2 min read

The first 60 seconds of a business pitch can change a founder’s life and propel a business to new heights. Or they can lead to disappointment and lessons learned. On our streaming show Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, founders step into the Entrepreneur Elevator and have just one minute to present an idea, product or business to a panel of experienced investors. If the judges like what they hear, they open the elevator doors and invite the entrepreneur into the boardroom for negotiations. If not, it's back to the ground floor.

In this first episode of season two, contestants are focused on protecting consumers from pain and illness with a variety of tools, contraptions and formulas. Then there’s a mystery product: After the entrepreneur’s 60 seconds are up, Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch judge and Sprint Business Solutions exec Kimberly Green-Kerr flatly remarks, “We don’t know what it is and we don’t know what he wants," a major faux pas that leaves the panel's hands tied.

After some rapid negotiations, which entrepreneurs will the investors make a deal with, and who will they send packing with encouragement to crowdfund? Watch the episode above, or on Facebook or YouTube, to find out. If you like what you see, you at home can back your favorite products via crowdfunding to help the contestants bring the next billion-dollar idea to life.

