I Tried a $1,000 Mint Julep. Was It Worth It?

At the Kentucky Derby, horses run for the roses and people run for these.

The notion of a single cocktail costing $1,000 might seem over the top, but if you've ever been to the Kentucky Derby, you know that over the top is exactly the point. It is, after all, an event where it is not uncommon to see a woman walking around in a $10,000 hat while eating an $8 plastic tray of nachos.

For the 13th year, Woodford Reserve, the presenting sponsor and official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby, is serving this signature drink, which must be ordered online and can only be picked up in-person at Churchill Downs. Every year, Woodford selects a charity to donate the net profits. Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence's Art Fund has been selected as 2018's recipient.

In advance of the 144th "Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," I sat down with Woodford Reserve’s newly-appointed Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall to give the pricey potion a taste. (I know, my job can be so difficult sometimes.) Watch the above video to find out what goes into a $1,000 cocktail, if the taste is matched by the price tag and, most importantly, if it comes with free refills.

