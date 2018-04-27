My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Women Entrepreneurs

How This Founder is Turning Her Pain into Purpose with a $10,000 Scholarship

Fran Boller tells Jessica Abo why her family is dedicated to supporting students looking to major in Sports Marketing or Management.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
- VIP Contributor
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fran Boller says her son Jordan was one of a kind. An athlete, academic and well-rounded kid, Fran says what made Jordan stand out the most was how inclusive he was and how he stood up the underdog. On February 8, 2015, Jordan passed away from a seizure at the age of 22. To help turn their pain into purpose, Fran and her family started The Jordan Krakauer Memorial Scholarship to help students majoring in Sports Marketing or Management.

To apply, you must be a U.S. Citizen enrolled in a two-year or four-year college, university or trade school. The first place winner receives a $10,000 yearly scholarship, the second place winner receives a $5000 yearly scholarship and the third place winner receives a $2500 yearly scholarship. The deadline to apply is May 22nd, 2018. You can learn more about Fran and how you can turn your pain into purpose in Jessica's book Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look on Social Media.

Related: 5 Tips on How to Get Press from Entrepreneur's Editor-in-Chief

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

How Drybar Founder Alli Webb Turned a Simple Concept into a $100 Million Empire

  • --shares
Add to Queue