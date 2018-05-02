If You're Going to Copy a Company's Marketing Strategy, Make Sure You Do It Better

/

A marketing plan that worked for one company, may not work for another.

May 2, 2018 2 min read

In this video from Entrepreneur Network partner Neil Patel, the marketer talks about examining other successful marketing strategies and making them work for you. Just because someone does one thing, doesn't mean you need to do the same. One man's highflying strategy may have totally a different outcome for another -- depending on the circumstances. Patel recommends, if you're going to copy someone, you should try to do it better. Make improvements that effectively make the same plan work harder and better for your business.

Patel gives a good example from his personal experience. Before, he would spending thousands of dollars buying Facebook fans when Facebook's organic reach was at its heights. Now, Patel would not consider putting money behind such a strategy with these ads' lack of visibility.

Page emphasizes that if you're going to piggyback on someone else's strategy, you must innovate by taking what worked so brilliantly before and going even farther.

Click play to learn all of Patel's tips for an innovative marketing plan.

