After Close to 20 Years as an Entrepreneur, This Founder Still Learns From His Team

Eric Sui sits down with the CEO of Conversion Logic to talk the beginnings of his company.

May 3, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu sits down with entrepreneur Brian Baumgart to talk about his rise from a young college grad to accomplished businessman. Baumgart is CEO of Conversion Logic, which focuses on data and analytics.

Baumgart talks about his experience starting a company with his college pals in California to eventually moving through many different other ventures. He cites the importance of bringing on great people that fit into your company's culture and values.

Click play to hear more from Baumgart and Siu's conversation.

