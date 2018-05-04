Here's Why You Should Always Pay Yourself First

/

May 4, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town talks about how you can treat your money as something, before it goes anywhere else, to spend on yourself. He talks about how many Americans treat money as something that must be set aside for paying for living essentials, then put more aside for personal entertainment, and then have none left over for investing in personal savings.

In reality, investing in your future is one of the most important decisions you can make with the money you have earned. Think of setting aside a certain amount of your paycheck as reserving a reward for yourself later. Eventually, you will be able to live within the money you have leftover.

As with many long-term habits, the sooner the better with saving money. If you're able to watch your money grow from when you began saving in your 20s, then at retiring age, you will be able to see the results of your saving strategy, as well as feel more stress-free and comfortable in your finances.

