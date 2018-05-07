My Queue

News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Elon Musk and Warren Buffett Get in a Candy Fight! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
- Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
  1. Billionaire fight! Warren Buffett and Elon Musk got into a war of words over corporations using "moats" to fend off competitors. The result of the fight? Musk is launching a candy company to go after Buffett's See’s Candies. Sweet!
  2. Bill Gates told CNBC's Squawk Box that he would short bitcoin if there was an easy way to do it. The billionaire called Bitcoin and ICOs some of the "completely crazier, speculative things" he's seen.
  3. Move over Ronald, McDonald's has a new mascot. Or it should at least. 64-year-old Don Gorske, a retired Wisconsin prison guard, ate his 30,000 Big Mac this weekend, nearly 46 years after eating his first. This guy must have put a lot of plumber's children through college...

Have a great day!

