The Road Map to Success Is All About Your Values

Peter Voogd lays out some of the elements of reaching your ideal outcome.

May 9, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd dives into some of his tenets along his path to success. Voogd's tips include being clear from the get-go what your vision of success entails. Whether that be what industry your business will be in, or what will be a consistent amount of income you will be making. Importantly, Voogd recommends thinking towards the future and basing your potential off what you can achieve today, not what may have gotten you down in the past.

Part of this strategy includes listing your top three values and basing your decisions off these. Many people are not able to articulate what they want from their business and suffer as a result. Living according to these values and thus following people who share these values can be helpful. In this way, Voogd underscores taking advice from people whose opinions you trust. Even with all the voices out there today, it can be easy to get lost.

Finally, Voogd recommends writing down the top five goals you want to achieve and focusing on the one major skill to achieve each goal, ideally, in the next six months.

Click play to learn more from Voogd on finding success.

