Make More Sales by Hiring the Right People

Eric Siu breaks down the key questions to ask when finding great salespeople.

May 10, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you're looking for the best members for your sales team, it can be difficult to find the cream of the crop. Each salesman has a different personality and background, so it's important to consider the interview process as an important first step.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu provides some fast-and-easy tips to nail down the very best sales team. Siu recommends sussing out your candidates immediately when interviewing. Ask your candidates to pitch to you. Then, evaluate them and ask them to make improvements. This move to see if they are coachable can be an important step to determining if they will take manager-level feedback later.

From there, evaluate the overall impression you have of the candidate. Could you see yourself admiring certain parts of this person's expertise or character? And most importantly, can you see yourself working with this person?

Asking these questions can help you hire the right people, if you want an excellent sales team. Click play to hear more tips on building a successful sales team.

