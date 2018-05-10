My Queue

Starting a Business / The Digest

Meet the American Entrepreneurs Who Are Brewing Japanese Sake in Brooklyn

Brian Polen and Brandon Doughan opened the doors of Brooklyn Kura this year.
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read

Sake is a rice wine that's been brewed in its native Japan for centuries. Now it's also being brewed out of an industrial loft in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Brian Polen and Brandon Doughan co-founded Brooklyn Kura after the pair met in Japan for a wedding and bonded over their love of sake. When Polen proved that brewing their own sake had legs, Doughan moved across the country from Oregon to New York to start the business. Brooklyn Kura opened its doors earlier this year.

Check out the video to see the brewery and hear more from Polen and Doughan.

Video produced and edited by Conrad Martin.

