This Entrepreneur Was Down to His Last Cent When He Got an Order for His First Product. Now, His Company Is Worth More Than $28 Million.

Andrew Medal chats with Aubrey Marcus about the inception of lifestyle brand Onnit, where he derives his creativity and building a multimillion-dollar business.

May 11, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Aubrey Marcus is the founder and CEO of Onnit, a lifestyle brand based on a holistic health philosophy he calls Total Human Optimization. Since its founding, Onnit has become an industry leader with over 250 products ranging from peak performance supplements to foods, fitness equipment and apparel.

Inspired by his lifelong experience as a multisport athlete -- as well as his background in ancient philosophy -- Marcus's goal was to create a company that empowered customers to achieve their fullest human potential. With the launch of the firm’s flagship supplement Alpha BRAIN in 2011, Onnit was born.

Marcus currently hosts The Aubrey Marcus Podcast, a destination for conversations with the brightest minds in athletics, business, science and philosophy, with over 10 million downloads on iTunes. He is also the instructor of a 16-week goal-acceleration program called "Go For Your Win."

Last year, Marcus led his first three-day seminar about relationships, called "LOVE: Practice Makes The Master," and offered his insight to over 6,000 entrepreneurs during his roundtable discussion at the Synergy Global Forum, a two-day conference in New York City that brought together the world’s most admired business leaders, media moguls, literary icons, tech wizards and entertainers.

A sought-after public speaker and multi-platform media expert, Marcus has been featured in major media outlets such as Entrepreneur, Men's Health and Men's Journal, among others. His book, Own The Day, Own Your Life, was published by HarperCollins in April of 2018. In this episode of Action & Ambition, Entrepreneur Network partner Andrew Medal discusses Marcus's vision for his life, business and spiritual quest.

