Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Email Marketing

Ben Angel talks about the eventual great rewards the marketing format can offer.

May 15, 2018 2 min read

If you are first-time user of email marketing, you may be unsure of the format's benefits. Retaining your list of subscribers and seeing a return on your campaign may seem like an ever-important priority in the beginning, but don't let early inconsistencies hold you back.

Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel lays out in his latest video some of the highs and lows he experienced with his first endeavors in email marketing. He explains it is helpful to be willing to be wrong. In his campaign's early days, he often had to see more loss than profit from email marketing. Some weeks, having more than $100 a week in his pocket for groceries would be a struggle. Now, Angel is reaping the benefits after seeing his email marketing campains reach six- to seven-figure profitability.

Angel emphasizes being fearful about losing subscribers from your list cannot hold you back from using the marketing tool to its full potential. Those who unsubscribe from your list are also a great way to keep your email list clean. People who opt out are essentially expressing their disinterest -- leaving behind a list of people who are interested and will remain loyal to your product.

Finally, email marketing is a great means of communication, and communication is key to growing profits with your customers.

