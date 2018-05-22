Follow These Tips to Survive Facebook's Ad Changes

These tricks will ensure your business can weather the Facebook ad adjustments.

May 22, 2018 2 min read

Still confused about the changes Facebook has made to its advertising system? You are not alone, but as Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel explains, there are some ways you can make the adjustment easier for your business.

Angel warns that these big changes come in waves, and to survive them, it's important to be flexible and able to ride these waves -- not get bulldozed by them.

Some of Angel's tips include running ads in order to increase engagement in the comments section (such as a giveaways), creating Facebook Messenger subscription lists as well as curating your campaigns to either user engagement or making sales through conversions. Overall, it can be extremely helpful to your ad strategy to be willing to adapt to each platform. This way, you won't get lost in the unpredictable ebbs and flows, and still come out standing.

Click the video to hear all of Angel's tips on Facebook advertising.

Related: Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Email Marketing

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.