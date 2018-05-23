You Have $10,000 In Your Pocket. Now, Find Out How to Invest It.

If you are able to do your research and nail down a strategy, you could see more money very soon.

May 23, 2018

If you are able to save up and accrue at least $10,000 dollars, you may seriously be considering putting that money into some sort of investment.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose explains some of his top strategies for investing $10,000, from putting the funds into your own business to carefully considering real estate investments. He cautions that in order to pursue these particular ideas, it is best to always go in debt-free. Even better, if you can be debt-free as well as have a "freedom fund" -- or a cash savings that you've put aside for emergencies -- you will make more measured investment decisions.

Rose lays out a variety of techniques, like starting your own franchise and the prevailing habit to invest in the stock market.

For investing in the stock market, Rose has his preferences for funds that work for him, as well as roboadviser tools that make investing more accessible. In terms of investing in businesses, Rose brings up starting your own franchise as a savvy method to start with a blueprint for starting your own business. Similarly, Rose sees putting the $10,000 back into your home or using it to buy, flip and sell properties as two other worthy investments.

Before approaching any of these routes of investing, it still depends on where you are in life, and what access and freedom you have. And when you do buy into an invesment, do not let emotion motivate your decisions.

To hear all of Rose's tips for investing, click play on the video.

