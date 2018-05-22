Starbucks Beats Tech at Mobile Payments and the Obamas Have a New Gig! 3 Things to Know Today.
- Who has the most mobile payment users -- Apple? Google? Nope, it’s Starbucks. According to eMarketer, 23.4 million people will have made an in-store mobile payment at Starbucks by the end of 2018.
- Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama have new job titles -- TV and film producer. The former first couple signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce “scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features.”
- And a coalition of privacy and anti-monopoly groups have called on the FTC to break up Facebook by spinning off Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. The groups also want stronger privacy rules and the ability to transfer information and communications between social media networks.
