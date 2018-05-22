My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

Starbucks Beats Tech at Mobile Payments and the Obamas Have a New Gig! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Next Article
  • --shares
1 min read
  1. Who has the most mobile payment users -- Apple? Google? Nope, it’s Starbucks. According to eMarketer, 23.4 million people will have made an in-store mobile payment at Starbucks by the end of 2018.
  2. Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama have new job titles -- TV and film producer. The former first couple signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce “scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features.”
  3. And a coalition of privacy and anti-monopoly groups have called on the FTC to break up Facebook by spinning off Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. The groups also want stronger privacy rules and the ability to transfer information and communications between social media networks.

Watch the previous 3 Things video: Can Zuck Outdo Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding? 3 Things to Know Today.

Can Zuck Outdo Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding? 3 Things to Know Today.

  • --shares
Add to Queue