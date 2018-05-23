Amazon is Banning Customers Who Make Too Many Returns. 3 Things to Know Today.

My Queue

  1. Without any warning, Amazon is banning customers who make too many returns. Amazon's return policy doesn't state that returning too many items will get you banned, but it does say that the company reserves the right to terminate accounts at its discretion.
  2. Yesterday, Zuckerberg met with EU Parliament and if you were still wondering if Facebook is a monopoly, Zuckerberg still says it's not.  
  3. Is one piece of meat not enough for your burger? Chili's 'Boss Burger' which has brisket, pulled ribs, jalapeño sausage, and bacon all on top of a half-pound beef burger patty is now available nationwide. 

