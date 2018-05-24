How a 'Flow' Mindset Can Make Your Financial Life Easier

Focusing on the parts of your plan you can control may lead to greater reward.

May 24, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro breaks down a "flow" strategy when approaching your financial tactics.

Don't get stuck on one particular goal that wrecks your perspective. Be willing to be flexible. You will not be able to anticipate and plan for every aspect of your financial goals. When this is the case, it is best to focus on the factors that you can control.

Castro recommends concentrating on the amount of money you put into your account. By simply being consistent in your investment practices and seeing the amount in your account, there wil be some reward down the line. Whether the economy is swinging in your favor, you can still keep investing every month and making sure you have a diversified portfolio.

Similarly, if you are feeling that you are constantly under the suppressing hand of scarcity, it can be a good strategy to open up yourself and welcome in more abundance. This can mean being less tight with you money by treating a loved one -- or by opening up emotionally by giving back with respect and care. Whatever your strategy, let things flow for a little bit and the results may surprise you.

To learn more about the idea of "flow" in your financial life -- click play on the video.

