How to Get the Most Out of Your LinkedIn Advertisements

The social media platform is particularly strong at targeting to an audience.

May 24, 2018 2 min read

Like many social media channels, LinkedIn can be an affective way to draw people's attention to your business. But the platform is notably different from advertising on Facebook or Instagram.

As Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu and a team member at Siu's Single Grain company put it, one of the main benefits of advertising on LinkedIn is the B2B targeting. LinkedIn ads can include a regular link ad that shows up in the news feed and offers an image, headline and introductory text. The other option is a newer carousel ad that mimics Facebook in its square format. Two other sponsored ad formats are the lead gen form and the display placement ad, both of which have their respective benefits from creating less friction between customers to individualizing your marketing with direct messaging.

LinkedIn is also particularly great for targeting. With the online platform, you can easily target your created ads to the size of the company your audience works at or their job title, all provided on people's profiles on LinkedIn.

Click the video to get the run-down on LinkedIn advertising.

Related: Dramatically Increase Your Customer Base With Event Marketing

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.