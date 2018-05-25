Lyft Might Launch an Electric Scooter Service

Plus, REBBL secures $20 million in funding and there is a vending machine that opens your beer for you.

May 25, 2018 1 min read

Lyft will reportedly launch an electric scooter service in San Francisco. Rumor has it that the ride-hailing company is already in discussion with San Francisco city officials to apply for a permit. It will be interesting to see what happens as Lyft's competitor, Uber, recently acquired an electric bike share startup, Jump Bikes.

The organic coconut milk beverage, REBBL, raised $20 million in funding. The round was led by Cavu Venturer Partners. So, what makes these drinks so special? REBBL’s drinks have super herbs and adaptogens that REBBL claims decrease stress hormones. The new round of fundraising values the company at close to $100 million.

Gone are the days of waiting in a 20-minute line for a beer at an event. The BeerBox vending machine holds 150 25-ounce cans. Its unique design allows two BeerBoxes to be connected to form a bar and the best part, besides not having to wait in a long line, is that it opens your beer for you. Concession workers are located near the machines to make sure you're of age to purchase beer.

