Chipotle Is Getting a New HQ -- and Taco Bell as a Neighbor! 3 Things You Need to Know.
- At the McDonald's annual meeting this week, shareholders are being asked to vote on whether they want to do away with plastic straws in the company's 36,000 stores worldwide. While the company is exploring eco-friendly alternatives, being simultaneously cost-effective is the goal.
- Apple and Volkswagen are reportedly joining forces to build self-driving vehicles after prospective partnerships with BMW and Lexus fell through. The first project is going to be a shuttle to take employees to and from Apple's Cupertino, California campus.
- Chipotle is getting a new home base. CEO Brian Niccol is moving the headquarters of the 25-year-old restaurant chain from Denver, Colorado, to Newport Beach, California, bout a 20-minute drive from the Taco Bell HQ in Irvine, California. Niccol was Taco Bell's CEO before jumping on board to lead Chipotle in February, replacing founder Steve Ells.