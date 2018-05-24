My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

Chipotle Is Getting a New HQ -- and Taco Bell as a Neighbor! 3 Things You Need to Know.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Next Article
  • --shares
1 min read
  1. At the McDonald's annual meeting this week, shareholders are being asked to vote on whether they want to do away with plastic straws in the company's 36,000 stores worldwide. While the company is exploring eco-friendly alternatives, being simultaneously cost-effective is the goal. 
  2. Apple and Volkswagen are reportedly joining forces to build self-driving vehicles after prospective partnerships with BMW and Lexus fell through. The first project is going to be a shuttle to take employees to and from Apple's Cupertino, California campus. 
  3. Chipotle is getting a new home base. CEO Brian Niccol is moving the headquarters of the 25-year-old restaurant chain from Denver, Colorado, to Newport Beach, California, bout a 20-minute drive from the Taco Bell HQ in Irvine, California. Niccol was Taco Bell's CEO before jumping on board to lead Chipotle in February, replacing founder Steve Ells.

Amazon is Banning Customers Who Make Too Many Returns. 3 Things to Know Today.

  • --shares
Add to Queue