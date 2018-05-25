Find an Athlete to Market Your Brand With This Matchmaking App

The founder and CEO of OpenSponsorship sits down with Jessica Abo to discuss her marketplace, which connects brands and athletes.

If you've ever thought a certain celebrity could be a good fit for your brand's next marketing campaign, you might have been stopped in your tracks due to the many go-betweens, lack of price transparency and not really understanding the whole process. That's why Ishveen Anand started her company OpenSponsorship, to make sports sponsorships more accessible.

Anand calls her platform the "Match.com or Airbnb of sponsorships" and has made almost 3,000 connections to date for athletes such as Rob Gronkowski and Draymond Green and brands like Vita Coco and Birchbox. You can learn more about Anand and other tips to help you put on a successful event in Jessica Abo's book Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look On Social Media.

