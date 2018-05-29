How to Stay Positive After Experiencing Tragedy

Be patient and know that things will get better.

May 29, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield speaks to maintaining a positive, forward-focused mindet no matter what the world throws at you. He stresses the importance of remembering that people are naturally resillient and strong. When people pull together and support each other, they can achieve beautiful things. Remember that you are not alone. The best place to heal is within the support network of others.

Canfield also underlines that in times of tragedy, you are not powerless. More so, it is important to remember that you can make a difference by registering how to make change and make sure one bad event never happens again.

Similarly, if you are experiencing emotions that are overwhelming you -- practice patience. You can remind yourself that many of these things will pass, and these emotions you are feeling will not last forever. Allow yourself some leeway and don't expect too much from yourself too soon. Letting in negative emotions, like regret or self-blame, only adds to the hurdles you have to overcome.

