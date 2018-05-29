Improve the Power of Your Facebook Ads With These Small Tweaks

Ben Angel breaks down some of the slight adjustments you can make to earn more conversions.

May 29, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network parner Ben Angel answers continues his discussion on Facebook advertising. He answers some of the questions his followers have about advertising on the platform and creating conversions.

Angel points out the importance of directing customers to landing pages. On a landing page, the powerful combination of compelling copy, the promotion and a striking hero image are important to really drive customers to make a purchase.

Also, Angel stresses the importance of spending time testing the effectiveness of Facebook ads when you are willing and able to put in the work. By setting aside the earlier half of your workday for money-making activities, you can free up the rest of your day for passion projects. Yes, doing all this necessary data review can be draining. But, that sliver of time when you are the most mentally fresh is a crucial opportunity to get things done and inevitably improve your business's sales.

