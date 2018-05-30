What to Do When You Lend Family Money But They Can't Pay You Back

Jeff Rose discusses some of his experiences lending money to friends and family.

Like many people, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose once has convinced himself it was a good idea to loan money to a family member. In reality, the situation can get messy when this close personal connection cannot return the investment. This does not mean Rose has given up on peer-to-peer lending, which is a helpful tool that can streamline the loan process.

It can very time-consuming to secure a loan in-person -- often you have to head over to your local bank or credit union, fill out a lot of paperwork, and then wait to see if it will give you a loan.

The benefit of loan tools like peer-to-peer lending can make you less beholden to the big banks, as well as be more accessible overall. Also, if you are on the lendor side of these tools, it can be a useful opportunity to become an investor in your peer's venture.

Click the video to learn more about Rose's experience with peer-to-peer lending and loaning money to family.

