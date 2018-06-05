How This Entrepreneur Navigated Two of Her Product's Manufacturers Going Out of Business

Wrapperoo inventor PJ McGuire learned time spent up front is time saved in the end.

June 5, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Recovering from a manufacturer going out of business in the middle of an order is no easy task. Now imagine having to do it twice. That’s exactly what PJ McGuire, inventor of Wrapperoo, did. To combat issues with manufacturing, McGuire looked to local resources and other unique ways of navigating this issue. Looking ahead, McGuire is prepared to take on challenges in supply chain fulfillment, and will always remember that time spent up front is time saved in the end. What’s next for Wrapperoo? Click play to find out.

Related: Why You Need to Keep Updating Your Business Model

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.