Overcoming Obstacles

How This Entrepreneur Navigated Two of Her Product's Manufacturers Going Out of Business

Wrapperoo inventor PJ McGuire learned time spent up front is time saved in the end.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Recovering from a manufacturer going out of business in the middle of an order is no easy task. Now imagine having to do it twice. That’s exactly what PJ McGuire, inventor of Wrapperoo, did. To combat issues with manufacturing, McGuire looked to local resources and other unique ways of navigating this issue. Looking ahead, McGuire is prepared to take on challenges in supply chain fulfillment, and will always remember that time spent up front is time saved in the end. What’s next for Wrapperoo? Click play to find out.

