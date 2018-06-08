A Day in the Life of Famous Interior Designer Justina Blakeney

Having partnered with Anthropologie, Target and others, while also amassing a huge Instagram following and won countless awards, we wanted to know how Justina Blakeney does it.

Editor's Note: A Day in the Life is a series in which women leaders and entrepreneurs share a behind-the-scenes video diary on what it is like to be in their shoes for a day.

Being an entrepreneur is hard work, but it’s also a lot of fun. Just take a look at how entrepreneur, influencer, designer and best-selling author Justina Blakeney successfully runs her company, Jungalow, a design blog and ecommerce website with more than 200,000 monthly readers, and a number of unique, bohemian products like rugs, art, gifts, planters and for sale. It also touts nearly a million followers on Instagram.

From designing rugs to photographing products and scouting retail locations, Blakeney wears a lot of hats, but she makes sure to enjoy each role she performs along the way.

In this behind-the-scenes video, Blakeney takes us through one of her days as an entrepreneur. You’ll see first-hand how this female badass starts her mornings, gets things done and eventually unwinds from all the chaos. Blakeney demonstrates that while the day in the life of an entrepreneur isn’t easy, it’s important to be positive and have a healthy balance between working hard and playing hard.

To see for yourself, click play.