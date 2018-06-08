My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

A Day in the Life of Famous Interior Designer Justina Blakeney

Having partnered with Anthropologie, Target and others, while also amassing a huge Instagram following and won countless awards, we wanted to know how Justina Blakeney does it.
Next Article
  • --shares
2 min read

Editor's Note: A Day in the Life is a series in which women leaders and entrepreneurs share a behind-the-scenes video diary on what it is like to be in their shoes for a day.

Being an entrepreneur is hard work, but it’s also a lot of fun. Just take a look at how entrepreneur, influencer, designer and best-selling author Justina Blakeney successfully runs her company, Jungalow, a design blog and ecommerce website with more than 200,000 monthly readers, and a number of unique, bohemian products like rugs, art, gifts, planters and for sale. It also touts nearly a million followers on Instagram.

Related: 12 Female Entrepreneurs You Should Know

From designing rugs to photographing products and scouting retail locations, Blakeney wears a lot of hats, but she makes sure to enjoy each role she performs along the way.

In this behind-the-scenes video, Blakeney takes us through one of her days as an entrepreneur. You’ll see first-hand how this female badass starts her mornings, gets things done and eventually unwinds from all the chaos. Blakeney demonstrates that while the day in the life of an entrepreneur isn’t easy, it’s important to be positive and have a healthy balance between working hard and playing hard.

Related: How I Lost These 3 Self-Limiting Beliefs as a Woman Entrepreneur

To see for yourself, click play.

More From Women Entrepreneur

A Day in the Life of Famous Interior Designer Justina Blakeney
Entrepreneurs

A Day in the Life of Famous Interior Designer Justina Blakeney

Having partnered with Anthropologie, Target and others, while also amassing a huge Instagram following and won countless awards, we wanted to know how Justina Blakeney does it.
Rose Leadem 2 min read
How I Overcame Imposter Syndrome and Became the Leader I Was Meant to Be
Imposter Syndrome

How I Overcame Imposter Syndrome and Became the Leader I Was Meant to Be

I kept following my dad's advice to 'fail forward.'
Tiffany Pham 4 min read
'You Can't Do Everything Well.' How This Advice Helped the Founder of TwoBirds and Hatch Focus Her Priorities.
Mentor Moments

'You Can't Do Everything Well.' How This Advice Helped the Founder of TwoBirds and Hatch Focus Her Priorities.

Ariane Goldman and Serena Dugan have been close friends for five years, and have learned that the advice they can offer one another is constantly changing but always valuable.
Stephanie Schomer 6 min read
Rise to the Next Pay Level With These Negotiation Strategies
Personal Finance

Rise to the Next Pay Level With These Negotiation Strategies

Itching for a raise? The key is to know your goals and professional worth.
Brittney Castro 2 min read
  • --shares