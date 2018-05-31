6 Pro Tips to Help Your Business Convert More Customers

Attract more people into your marketing funnel by listening to the experts.

May 31, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To increase sales and get more from your marketing efforts, it can be helpful to hear from the experts. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu introduces six tips to attract more people into your marketing funnel.

Canva CEO Melanie Perkins talks about how one of the most important things a company can do is solve an important problem, especially one that affects many people. Her company was able to swoop in with graphic design expertise when many social media bloggers needed a compelling visual element to their content.

CB Insights CEO Anand Sawal recommends asking what will make subscribing to or buying into your product a no-brainer. Morever, Sawal recommends showing people how your solution solves their issue or challenge, or meets their needs.

Or consider the words of David Cancel, CEO of Drift, by trying out the modern-day giveaway model to attract new customers. Update the past formula of giving away ebooks to gain contact info to instead give away products that are related to your business but also interest your customers.

Click the video to hear more tips on attracting more people into your marketing funnel.

Related: How to Get the Most Out of Your LinkedIn Advertisements

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.